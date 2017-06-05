New MacBook Pro 2017: Release date, price, specs, and news

New MacBook Pro 2017: All the release date, price, specs, and rumour news about Apple's next MacBook update.

Apple is about to hold its big developer conference, WWDC 2017, and we're expecting a load of new announcements, including iOS 11 and a possible new smart speaker. But there's also been rumours of a MacBook Pro refresh.

Here's what we know so far:

New MacBook Pro 2017 Release date

As mentioned, Apple is expected to launch the new hardware at today's WWDC event – though that's still unconfirmed. Just when the laptops will arrive remains unclear. There's no way to know what Apple has planned in that regard, but we should find out later today. Tim Cook takes to the stage at 6pm BST.

New MacBook Pro 2017 Rumours

At this point, it remains unconfirmed that Apple will be launching new Macbook Pro hardware. But the rumours have been circulating for some time.

It's clear the The 15-inch MacBook Pro is in need of a Kaby Lake refresh, which would bring it in line with the rest of the laptop world that's been running Intel's seventh-generation processors for over six months. Since the new models launched last year, buyers have been clamouring for more RAM, and a report from Bloomberg in mid-May suggested that's exactly what we would be getting.

Among the features mooted in the article was a faster Intel Kaby Lake chipset. The source said the new Pro model might even have a new in-house chip that would improve low-power performance when the device is sleeping.

Then, a new report from French website Consomac arrived towards the end of May, highlighting an apparent regulatory filing, translated from Russian, which listed five ‘personal computer’ models running macOS.

The apparent new Macs, known only as A1289, A1347, A1418, A1419, and A1481, are said to be new 13 and 15-inch MacBook Pro models.

More generally, professionals have long been asking for the option to add more than the 16GB RAM on the MacBook Pro with the Touch Bar, and it seems likely Apple will provide with the rumoured update. According to some rumours, we'll see the company provide the option to upgrade the RAM to 32GB.

Beyond that, there's been very little else, and certainly no confirmation from Apple.

New MacBook Pro 2017 Price

As with most of the information surrounding the rumoured MacBook Pro update, there's very little to go on here. The current MacBook Pro lineup starts at £1249 for the 13-inch model without a Touch Bar, and £1749 for the 13-inch model with Touch Bar. The 15-inch version starts at £1899.

We'd expect prices to remain similar, though, again, there's not much to go on here.

Stay tuned for all the latest from WWDC as TrustedReviews will be providing updates throughout the night.

Let us know what you want to see from the new MacBook Pros in the comments.