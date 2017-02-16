New LG G6 teaser vid shows off UX

The arrival of the LG G6 is almost upon us, and at this point, the phone has had the full leakage treatment. So much so, there's very little that isn't known about LG's next flagship.

But there is still the matter of the user interface, which will no doubt be a version of Android Nougat with some LG tweaks added.

Now, the company has given us a preview of the interface with a new clip in which various aspects of the UI are teased, along with a few hashtags that hint at the main design aspects.

Among the various hashtags is #Fullvision, which has previously been used in relation to the G6's 5.7 inch "Quad HD+" display.

There's also a #Squares hashtag that suggests the company has focused on integrating squares into the interface design, which it calls the 'perfect proportion' in the video.

It all suggests there hasen't been any major changes to the interface itself – rather, the odd tweak to help the visuals work better with the "Full Vision" display.

The G6 is expected to come with an almost bezel-less screen, and the 5.7-inch proportion is said to result in a 18:9 aspect ratio, making it a bit of an anomaly among other smartphones.

Such an aspect ratio would likely mean the UI could indeed benefit from a bit of tweaking, and it looks like LG has done just that, if the brief clip is anything to go by.

The other hashtags shown in the video are #UX, and #Graphics – suggesting LG has something in-store when it comes to the phone's graphical capabilities.

LG is expected to pack the G6 with a Snapdragon 820 or 821 chip, Android 7.0, and a new heat management system that draws heat away from the most important internal elements.

The phone is also expected to do away with the modular design seen on last year's LG G5, with reports surfacing this week of a non-removable 3,400mAh battery making an appearance in the handset.

Whatever the case, we haven't got long to wait until we find out what LG has in-store, as MWC gets underway on February 26. Stay tuned.

Let us know what you think of the video in the comments.