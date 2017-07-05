New leaks provide more proof of rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on Galaxy Note 8

Will the Note 8 come with a fingerprint sensor integrated into the display or not? That's the question that's been doing the rounds of late.

Unfortunately, while it would be nice to see new technology allowing for an in-display sensor, much of the evidence (i.e. dodgy leaks) points to a rear-mounted sensor – à la the Galaxy S8.

And now, we've got more of that 'evidence' to add to the pile, as Forbes has published a report containing a new render and news of the official Note 8 cases arriving at an online retailer.

The render in question comes via Twitter, where CEO of case-maker Slickwraps, Jonathan Endicott, posted a crude CAD of Sammy's upcoming phablet.

The design shown in the CAD makes clear the fingerprint sensor will be located on the back of the handset, next to the camera.

However, if the image is accurate, it seems Samsung has tried to address the biggest issue with the sensor's placement on the Galaxy S8 – that is, users missing the sensor and smudging the rear camera.

How? Well the company appears to have moved it a bit. Yes, the CAD shows the sensor positioned further from the lens so as to reduce the smudging issue.

Of course, there's no guarantee the CAD is an accurate representation of the Note 8, but it would make sense for Samsung to try to improve upon the S8 design.

It's not quite an in-display sensor, but we're sure Samsung will be able to refine that technology for next year, especially following Qualcomm's recent launch of its own ultrasonic sensor that can be implemented behind glass, metal, and phone displays.

And if you were still holding out some hope that the Note 8 would come with such technology, there's more from Forbes.

Online retailer Mobile Fun told the site it had received official cases for the phablet from Samsung, and the cases reveal a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The retailer isn't releasing official images at this stage, but has put the cases up on its site. It says there are 21 cases across six distinct ranges, which include basic and leather cases, two-piece support cases, and those that see the return of Samsung’s ‘LED view’.

It's also claimed that the cases will be more expensive than the Note 7's, ‘Pop Covers’ will return, and colour options for the Galaxy Note 8 will include Orchid Grey, Deep Blue, Black, Silver, and Gold.

At this point, there's been no official word from Samsung, so take it all with the usual pinch of salt. We'll have more in the coming weeks.

Let us know if you're thinking of picking up a Note 8 in the comments.