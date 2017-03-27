New leaked Galaxy S8 video shows off super fast performance

As the official Galaxy S8 launch approaches, a new video appears to show off the phone's super-fast performance, while other leaks seemingly reveal new insurance cover for the handset.

Samsung is preparing to unveil the phone on Wednesday at a dedicated 'Unpacked' event, but the leakers are still hard at work revealing all they can about the handset before its formal introduction.

The latest video comes via Slashleaks' YouTube account, and appears to show the S8 managing to keep up with some furious keyboard tapping, without a hint of any lag.

To be honest, most modern phones should be able to keep up with this kind of keyboard bashing without issue, but it does give us another look at the phone in action, and seemingly confirms the appearance of the 5.7-inch screen we've heard a lot about.

Of course, there's no way to verify the video as accurate, so as with all these leaks and rumours, take the clip with a pinch of salt.

Elsewhere, over on WinFuture.de, a new "Samsung Guard S8" scheme has been outed, though, again, there's no way to verify the information as legitimate.

According to the report, Samsung Guard S8 is a programme that offers users extra cover for their shiny new handset.

Those that sign up will reportedly get a one-time free screen replacement, as well as repairs that promise a fix within two hours, and an extra year of warranty.

Earlier this week, what appeared to be a full spec sheet for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ leaked online, seemingly confirming the details we've already seen about the handset.

Among the expected features are a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of UFS 2.0 storage, and a micro SD card slot.

The phone will be announced on Wednesday at 4pm BST (11am EDT), and TrustedReviews will be covering all the developments, so stay tuned.

Let us know what you're most looking forward to from the S8 in the comments.