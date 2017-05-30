New iPhone 8 'leaked' shots show all angles of Apple's next handset

Apple is set to launch three new iPhones this year if the rumours are accurate, and the focus will surely be on what we're expecting to be called the iPhone 8.

The other two handsets are thought to be the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus, but the iPhone 8 will likely be a big overhaul in terms of design and hardware.

Which is why the leaks have been numerous in number, and now we've got a couple more to add to the ever-increasing pile.

Related: What will the new iPhone be called?

First, a few shots of what looks to be an iPhone 8 dummy unit in a protective case have been published by Slashleaks.

The shots show a clean-looking handset with no physical power button and a dual-camera setup on the rear, complete with a one-piece tinted glass cover on the two lenses.

There also appears to be an elongated power button on the right-hand side, but of course there's no way to know whether the images are legitimate or not.

Elsewhere, separate "CAD" image was also posted to Slashleaks, before being "confirmed" by prominent leaker Benjamin Geskin who said he'd had the images for some time.

Unfortunately, this design appears to include the fingerprint sensor on the rear of the device, rather than integrated into the display of the phone.

Analysts and tipsters have predicted Apple will add the Touch ID sensor into the screen of the upcoming handset, but some have suggested Apple is struggling to develop the necessary technology.

However, Geskin says the circle cutout on the rear of the phone in the CAD image is where the Apple logo will sit, rather than being reserved for the fingerprint scanner.

At this point, as with the previously mentioned photos, there's no way to know whether any of this is accurate. Apple is yet to confirm anything about the phone and we're awaiting our first concrete details.

Recent "leaks" have it that the company will launch the phone in mid-September, but, again, there's no way to be sure this is accurate.

Let us know what you think of the new leaks in the comments.