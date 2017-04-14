New iPhone 8 'leak' and render suggests Apple will almost eradicate bezels

There's no shortage of iPhone 8 rumours, leaks, and renders doing the rounds, but you didn't think they were going to slow down did you?

Following a report last month that cited a Foxconn employee as providing details of the forthcoming iPhone 8, iDrop News is at it again.

The latest report also cites a Foxconn employee, who this time has revealed some details of what they claim are prototype iPhone 8s currently being tested by Apple.

Related: What will the new iPhone be called?

In fact, the latest tip is that the company is actually testing two iPhone 8 prototypes, one with the Touch ID scanner on the rear and one with the sensor beneath the actual display.

It follows reports that Apple is struggling to integrate the Touch ID component into the display of the iPhone, according to analyst Timothy Arcuri.

The analyst this week claimed Apple was facing low yield rates for the display-integrated Touch ID sensor, which could potentially delay the launch of the phone.

But the latest rumblings from this mysterious Foxconn employee include details of one prototype which does indeed come with the sensor built in below the display.

iDrop has once again taken the liberty of creating some renders based on the information for this specific model, which you can see above and below.

The handset in question is said to feature 4mm bezels around the entire screen – a design feature that could go a long way to help separate the phone from Samsung's recently launched Galaxy S8, with its small bezels at the top and bottom of the screen.

iDrop also says the source provided details of wireless charging, a 5.8-inch OLED screen, an "invisible" front-facing camera hidden beneath the screen, and 2.5D contoured glass on the front and back of the handset.

Also listed is a 'large power button" with "two points of contact", though just what that means remains a bit unclear at this moment.

As does whether the information is accurate. Cupertino is confirming nothing at this point, and there's no way to know whether the latest rumours are true, so take all of this with due caution for now.

Let us know what you think of the report and render in the comments.