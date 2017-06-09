New iPhone 8 case render suggests Apple may embed Touch ID in the display

The iPhone 8 will feature a Touch ID sensor built into the display, at least if a new leaked case render is to be believed.

In a post on SlashLeaks, a site that has been a hub for the latest iPhone 8 rumours of late, a case render shows the iPhone 8 chassis looking very different to what current renders have predicted the 2017 flagship to look like.

However, what’s most notable here is the lack of cutout for a Touch ID sensor on the back of the device, suggesting that Touch ID will in fact be embedded into the display of the iPhone 8.

This is something that Samsung was reportedly working on for the S8 and S8+, though the company eventually opted to place the sensor on the rear of both devices – something that could change with the Galaxy Note 8

Apple is said to be reducing the bezel on the iPhone this year, with the 8 set to feature a much smaller screen-to-bezel ratio.

This has left the future of the home button and Touch ID in question. However these new case renders show the iPhone 8 might not feature a traditional sensor and will instead opt for the most elegant solution, in typical Apple fashion.

Besides the lack of a cutout for a Touch ID sensor on the back of the phone, the case features cutouts for the volume rocker, a mute switch, and a power button all included.

Rumours are suggesting Apple is gearing up to release three new iPhone models later this year, with two models of the iPhone 7S expected to sit alongside the iPhone 8, with the latter said to feature the most drastic design change.

At this point, there's been no official word from Apple so take all the above with a pinch of salt.

