New iPad Pro 2 leak suggests imminent release date

Apple could be launching its long-rumoured 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2 as soon as June 2017.

A new report from 9to5Mac hints that Apple may nearly be ready to launch a 10.5-inch iPad Pro. The device has already been the subject of widespread rumours that suggest it will be launching this year, but there’s now even more evidence that this may be the case.

9to5Mac has procured what appears to be an image of a stock system at an Apple Authorised Reseller. The image shows a Urban Armor Gear (UAG) Metropolis Folio Case for a 10.5-inch iPad in three different colour options: Black/Silver, Cobalt/Silver, and Magma/Silver.

Image credit: 9to5Mac

Importantly, the availability of these cases is listed as June 2017, putting a potential iPad release just weeks away.

There’s been no shortage of rumours suggesting a new iPad is coming imminently, but it’s important not to take this leak at face value. After all, it could be a complete hoax. And even if it’s not a hoax, it’s important to remember that case makers don’t necessarily have information. While phone makers often dole out insider info to case makers to prepare stock in time for launches, it’s sometimes the case that a case maker will base their designs on leaks.

However, given the prevalence of new iPad leaks, it seems there’s a chance we may see a 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2 at some point in the near future.

Related: iPhone 8 release date

What would you like to see from Apple’s next iPad? Let us know in the comments.