New Hive Camera is the ultimate burglar trolling gadget

If you’re always fretting about the safety and security of your home, then the new Hive Camera might be the perfect purchase for you.

Centrica, the company which operates British Gas in the UK, has launched a new member of the Hive Connected Home family: the Hive Camera. The Hive Camera lets you watch what’s going on in your home over a 24/7 high-definition livestream.

You can view the footage using a dedicated mobile app, which can also be used to record all movement, including logging the time and date. The information will be stored locally, and can be retrieved using the app.

The camera also contains a sensor that tracks motion and audio detection, while the camera is capable of night-vision recording. You can zoom in remotely, and even trigger sounds like a police siren, a dog bark, or a ringing alarm.

Better still, there’s two-way audio functionality, which means that you can listen in, as well as speak through the camera. That’s great for scaring off burglars, but you can also have a friendly chat with your new puppy, or convince that lodger who won’t leave your sofa that the apartment is haunted.

Speaking about the new device, Nina Bhatia, Managing Director of Centrica Connected Home, said: “Hive Camera allows people to feel as if they’re at home even when they’re not – by seeing and hearing what’s happening through their smartphone, and participating in what’s going on in the home through audio, too. These are benefits customers have told us they want.”

Bhatia continued: “Customers can expect further innovative Hive products and services over the coming months, as Centrica continues to extend its smart home offering.”

You can pick up the new Hive Camera for £129 in the UK, but it doesn’t go on sale until June 29, 2017.

Related: Best Alexa skills

What do you think of the Hive Camera? Let us know in the comments.