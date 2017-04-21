New election selfie app lets you vote with your face

If you've ever skipped voting in an election because you were too lazy to leave the house that day, a new app that lets you vote with a selfie might be the cure for your political apathy.

Created by election technology company Smartmatic, the app uses facial recognition technology to let you register for elections and cast your vote by simply flashing your face at your smartphone.

By combining facial biometric data with a government-issued ID card, the app creates a digital identity for every user, which should stop sneaky people firing up the app on your phone and covertly voting on your behalf.

In fact, Smartmatic told Newsbeat that the app is even more secure than standard online banking or shopping systems.

Screenshots of the Smartmatic selfie app were revealed to Newsbeat

Once your super-secure digital identity is created, you can log in and take a selfie on your smartphone from wherever you like to vote in an election – safe from the rowdy queue at your local polling station.

Sadly, it doesn’t look like the app is likely to become available in the foreseeable future – let alone as a convenient voting method in the UK’s looming general election. Alas, it doesn't even appear to have a name yet.

Chris Skidmore MP told Newsbeat: "We believe that the current paper and pen method is the best way forward, it means that each individual's vote is counted equally, one citizen one vote."

Do you think voting with a selfie is a good idea? Let us know in the comments.