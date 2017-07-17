Who is the new Doctor Who? 13th Doctor Jodie Whittaker revealed

A guide to new Doctor Who, Jodie Whittaker, and when the 13th Doctor is likely to debut in season 11 of the hit BBC TV series.

Few entertainment announcements are capable of distracting from the premiere of a new series of Game of Thrones. The unveiling of a new Doctor Who? That's one of the exceptions.

And that's exactly what happened over the weekend, when it was revealed that Jodie Whittaker would be replacing Peter Capaldi as the Time Lord.

But who is Jodie Whittaker and when will we get to watch her as Doctor Who? Allow us to explain.

Related: Game of Thrones season 7

Doctor Who Season 11: What we know about 13th Doctor Jodie Whittaker

Following in the footsteps of Peter Capaldi, Matt Smith, David Tennant, and Christopher Eccleston, actor Jodie Whittaker was announed as the thirteenth Doctor Who on July 16 via the BBC's official Doctor Who Twitter account.

Rightly or wrongly, the news has caused quite the stir in the TV world, as Whittaker represents the first female Time Lord in the BBC's updated iteration of the show – and, arguably, isn't as much of a household name as the male actors previously cast in the role.

However, you've likely seen Whittaker in action before, whether you're aware of it or not.

Whittaker's most recognisable role to date saw her play Beth Lattimer, the mother of murdered schoolchild Danny, in the hit ITV detective drama Broadchurch between 2013 and 2017.

Her career features a number of other highlights, however, including a major role in the Peter O'Toole-led film Venus, which was nominated for an Oscar and earned Whittaker British Independent Film Award and Satellite Award nods.

Born in West Yorkshire in 1982, Whittaker is currently 35 and boasts plenty of sci-fi pedigree, too, receiving praise for her role in cult 2011 flick Around the Block.

Particularly eagle-eyed viewers might also recognise her from a 2011 episode of Black Mirror, 'The Entire History of You'.

Related: Stranger Things season 2

Doctor Who Season 11 Air Date: When will the new Dr Who be released?

Whittaker is widely expected to make her Doctor Who debut in the 2017 Christmas special of the show, and will assume full control of the TARDIS in 2018, when series 11 of Dr Who is tipped to air.

In the past, new seasons of Doctor Who are released by the BBC either in the spring (March or April) or in the autumn (August or September).

It's anyone's guess how things will pan out next year, but as season 10 debuted in April 2017, we'd wager a spring 2018 premiere is more likely.

Related: Star Wars The Last Jedi (Episode 8)

Share your thoughts on Doctor Who season 11 in the comments below.