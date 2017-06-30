New Audi A8 teased with crazy Spider-Man paintjob during movie premiere

Audi used the new Spider-Man move premiere to give us a sneak peek of the all-new Audi A8 ahead of next month’s big reveal.

The German car giant enlisted superhero star Spider-Man to help splash its latest motor marvel all over the web, with great success. The car firm has posted images of the new vehicle online, taken during its surprise debut at yesterday’s Spider-Man: Homecoming movie premiere in Los Angeles.

Usually when a prototype car is showcased, Audi engineers conceal the vehicle in a special adhesive foil with black and white swirls. But to celebrate the special spidery occasion, the new Audi A8 was coated in spider webbing and the signature Spider-Man face logo.

It’s not exactly a massive shocker that Audi chose this occasion to show off the new motor. After all, the Audi A8 has technically already debuted in the Spider-Man: Homecoming movie. You can catch the front and side of the car in the movie, as well as the Audi AI Traffic Jam Pilot in use.

Audi launched the A8 series of vehicles back in 1994, marketing it as a luxury full-size sedan and a successor to the Audi V8. The German automaker is expected to fit the new model with fully active electromechanical suspension, a front-mounted camera, and adaptive suspension.

The good news is that the full reveal of the new Audi A8 is set to take place very soon. Audi will show off the car at the Audi Summit in Barcelona on July 11. Unfortunately, there are no pricing or exact release details just yet.

What do you think of the new Audi A8? Let us know in the comments.