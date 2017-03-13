New Apple iPad Pro 2 may not get a grand entrance

Apple may be planning to announce new iPad Pro 2 models next week without the usual gravitas of a launch event, reports on Monday suggested

MacRumors’ supply chain sources says the refreshed tablets will be revealed sometime between March 20-24.

However, given that Apple usually gives the media around two weeks’ notice before launch events, it might be the iPads don’t get the usual pomp and circumstance of a keynote.

The company is expected to reveal a new 12.9-inch and 9.7-inch iPad Pro models as well as a 10.5-inch model with slimmer bezels than on previous generation models.

Recent rumours have also suggested a new 7.9-inch iPad Mini could be on the way to replace the current, fourth-generation model.

The rumoured spring event had also been tipped to set the stage for a 128GB iPhone SE release as well as a new red color variant for the 2016 iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus handsets.

All of this could comfortably be accomplished without the need for an event and, if anything, it makes sense for Apple to do it this way.

Recent reports had suggested the March event would Christen the new Steve Jobs Theatre at the new Apple Park campus.

Would a press release be the better way to go and save the big venue launch for a time when Apple has a blockbuster announcement? Share your thoughts below.

Apple could, of course, still announce an event at shorter notice than usual even if today's report proves correct.

Will you be buying an iPad Pro 2 when it eventually emerges? Or are you happy with your current model. Share your thoughts below.