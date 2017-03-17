New Android O rumours point to three long overdue feature additions

Google is likely to introduce the Android O operating system at its I/O expo in May, but so far we know very little about what the 14th major version of Android will bring to the party.

Sure, there’s been hints relating to the name, but in terms of features, very little has been able to sneak out of Mountain View.

That may have changed on Friday with rumours suggesting at least three major feature additions to the mobile operating system.

A source has approached 9to5Google, claiming the OS will gain the picture-in-picture mode that’s currently limited to Android TV devices running Nougat.

This could enable Android O users to enjoy watching floating video windows on their handsets regardless of the other app they’re using.

Next up, the rumourmonger says Android O will get a feature iOS users have enjoyed since the first iPhone - badge notifications on app icons.

Right now, in stock Android, users have no way to see how many notifications they have from, for example, the messaging and email apps, without entering that app.

Beyond that, app icons could also become ‘adaptive’ a la iOS and the launcher only available on the Google Pixel. This, for example, would allow the calendar icon to show the current date. Basic, but long overdue, some would argue

The report also suggests a ‘smart text selection floating toolbar’ would be added to the OS. No-one really knows what this means, but it might involve using Google Assistant to identify the most pertinent text within a document for copying purposes.

9to5Google’s report also says there’ll be ‘restricted background activities’ that could boost efficiency and battery life.

We’re not sure whether any of these features will make it into Android O, but it’s fairly clear they’d be welcomed.

The original report gives the source ‘rumour’ status, so it’s best to take all of this information with a pinch of salt, rather than stake the family farm on it.

What features would you like to see in Android O? Share your wishlist in that there comments section beneath you.