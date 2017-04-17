Netflix users have spent how long watching Adam Sandler films?!

Netflix has announced it expects to sign-up its 100 millionth member this weekend and, apparently, a butt-load of them will be watching Adam Sandler films.

In its Q1 earnings report the company said Sandler flicks movies like Netflix Original The Ridiculous 6 have done spectacularly well, while more artsy additions to the library, like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny have performed poorly.

“Since the launch of the Ridiculous 6, Netflix members have spent more than half a billion hours enjoying the films of Adam Sandler," the company said in a letter to share holders on Monday.

Elsewhere the firm announced it now has 98.75 paying customers, but fell 250,000 short of Wall Street predictions.

It added 3.53 million members outside of the US, compared to the expected 3.68 million, while 1.42m joined in the US, below the 1.5m estimate. That news sent shares tumbling 3% on Monday.

The firm wrote: “We remain incredibly excited about the opportunity in front of us to build a truly global and durable internet TV business. We expect to cross the 100 million member mark this weekend. It’s a good start.”

In more interesting news, the company revealed the recently-released Dave Chappelle: Collection 1 stand-up show was the most viewed special the company has streamed to date.

The firm also revealed it is open to allowing major cinema chains in the US to simultaneously show Netflix Original movies like the forthcoming Will Smith vehicle Bright.

Netflix added: "Since our members are funding these films, they should be the first to see them. But we are also open to supporting the large theater chains, such as AMC and Regal in the US, if they want to offer our films, such as our upcoming Will Smith film Bright, in theatres simultaneous to Netflix. Let consumers choose”

Are Adam Sandler films your go-to Netflix guilty pleasure? Share your thoughts in the comments below.