Netflix takes cue from movie theatres as it pushes original content

Netflix is always looking for new ways to get more eyes on its bounty of expensively-produced original content.

Earlier this year some users began seeing screensavers promoting the likes of Orange is the New Black and House of Cards.

Now the streaming leader is testing trailers before the subscribers’ chosen content plays.

As first reported by Cord Cutters News, the 30 second trailers can be fast-forwarded, but there’s no overt option to skip the previews.

The pre-rolls were also last tested last year, but were not received enthusiastically by users who considered them to be advertisements.

Some viewers posting to Reddit are seeing the message reading: “The following exclusive preview has been selected just for you” before the trailer rolls.

Netflix has now confirmed the trailers are personalised depending on previous viewing habits.

A spokesperson said: “At Netflix, we conduct hundreds of tests every year so we can learn what helps members quickly find and start their next great binge. We’ve already seen the positive effect of the video previews we rolled out last year.

“Now we’re experimenting with video based on personalized recommendations for shows and movies on the service or coming shortly. If we don’t test, we won’t learn and we’ll never get better, and who wants that?”

