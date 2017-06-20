Netflix’s new interactive shows put kids in the directors’ chair

Netflix has launched its first interactive kids TV show, enabling younger viewers to choose where the story goes next.

The Choose Your Own Adventure-style Puss in Book show will let kids take over the plot at turning points in the story.

This new feature was first teased this in March, but now Netflix is actually rolling out what it’s calling “branching” narrative episodes.

Related: Netflix Offline Viewing explained

In a blog post on Tuesday, the firm announced: “Today, we’re excited to announce our first interactive “branching” narrative episodes Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale and Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile, where Netflix members are in control of how the stories unfold."

Viewers will be able to pick options by using the TV remote or the touchscreen and have 10-15 seconds to make their choice.

Obviously, including the options on animated shows seems much easier than live-action where production costs are far more expensive.

The interactive Puss in Book episode is available today, while Buddy Thunderstruck arrives on July 14. At launch they’ll be available on most Netflix TV apps and iOS devices.

Is this the next step in televisual storytelling? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.