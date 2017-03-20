Netflix is testing a new feature everyone is going to love

As if we aren’t all neck-deep in a Netflix addiction as it is, the streaming service is testing a new feature that is making a 12-hour series binge run all the more smoothly.

It’s the ‘Skip Intro’ button, and it does just that. Appearing in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen, the button lets you completely skip a show’s opening credits and dive head-first into the next episode like your life depends on it.

At the moment, you’ll spot the button on Netflix originals and third-party shows including House of Cards, Mad Men and The Office. Whether the show’s intro plays straight before the episode, or if a couple of minutes of the story plays out before you’re hit with the intro, the button will pop up obligingly.

It was actually the internet, not Netflix, that announced the arrival of the Skip Intro button. As The Verge notes, a Reddit post a few days ago made the first mention of it, followed by a slew of tweets singing Netflix’s praises for the nifty feature.

The button has only been spotted on Netflix’s web platform so far, so it’s possible that Netflix has no set plans to roll out the Skip Intro button to its TV app just yet.

Of course, it’s an optional button, and you’re welcome to pass on the opportunity to miss the life-affirming theme tune of Gilmore Girls if you wish. Even in this age of impatient streamers, it’s not entirely unlikely that some people will prefer to savour the opening sequence. After all, it’s often considered one of the best bits.

There’s been no confirmation from Netflix whether it considers the trial a success, but the button is live now, so you can make your own mind up by logging in and firing up your favourite show.

What do you think of Netflix adding a 'Skip Intro' button? And what other changes would you like to see from Netflix? Let us know in the comments.