Netflix trials higher price when signing up at the weekend

Netflix is trialling a highly-controversial new pricing scheme, which would see users paying more when they sign up during the weekends.

The new pricing tier is costing some Australian subscribers up to AU$3 a month more when signing up on Saturday or Sunday.

Strangely, Netflix users can avoid the expense simply by signing up during the week instead.

What the exact point of this endeavor is remains to be seen, but Netflix says it hasn’t made any permanent decisions on different price points.

The firm simply says the test is designed to further how it understands customers.

“We continuously test new things at Netflix and these tests typically vary in length of time,” Netflix said in a statement.

“In this case, we are testing slightly different price points to better understand how consumers value Netflix. Not everyone will see this test and we may not ever offer it generally.”

The company is also facing unique circumstances down under, with a new 10% levy on international streaming firms, designed to protect home grown content.

This tax could soon be passed onto Netflix’s Aussie customer base.

