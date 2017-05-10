Netflix HDR hits Android, but only one phone can handle it right now

Netflix is bringing HDR video to Android devices, but those hoping to enjoy some enjoy House of Cards with high dynamic range visuals are going to need an LG G6.

A forthcoming update to the Netflix for Android app will bring the support to devices offering DolbyVision HDR.

The only applicable device at this stage is the new LG G6.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Sony Xperia XZ premium have displays offering HDR, but are yet to be receive the DolbyVision stamp of approval.

As 9to5Google points out, it’s likely those devices and others yet to be announced will receive the certification over time.

Whether high dynamic range is really necessary on a 5- or 6-inch screen, compared to a 40-inch 4K TV is up for debate.

However, Netflix is giving subscribers the opportunity to make that determination for themselves, and we look forward to putting the G6 through its paces in this regard.

Will this update push you towards the LG G6?