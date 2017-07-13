Netflix and HBO offer more proof cord cutting is the only way forward

The days of needing cable or satellite TV to enjoy the very best television are over; a fact further evidenced by the nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards.

Netflix original shows have received a stunning 91 nominations for the television industry awards, second only to HBO which scooped 110.

Both of which are available via over-the-top streaming in the United States, further emphasizing what a great year it has been for cord-cutters across the pond.

For Netflix its hit show Stranger Things leads the way with a whopping 19 nominations; including Outstanding Drama series, Best Supporting Actress (for Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven), Outstanding Supporting Actor (David Harbor’s Hopper) and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (The Duffer Brothers).

Other success for Netflix include nominations for House of Cards, The Crown, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Masters of None.

There was also joy for Hulu (13 nominations) with The Handmaid’s Tale, while Amazon Video’s Transparent is also shortlisted for a number of Emmy’s.

As is customary, HBO leads the nominations with Westworld, Big Little Lies, Silicon Valley and Veep and Last Week Tonight all receiving nods. Game of Thrones misses out due to the long gap between seasons six and seven.

Here's the full list of nominations for this year's Emmy Awards (via TechCrunch).

As the New York Times points out, in 2015 Netflix trailed BGO by 92 nominations. Now the gap has narrowed to just 19. Will 2018 be the year Netflix takes HBO’s crown?

