Netflix has a new weapon in its war with movie theatres — and it sounds amazing

Netflix has announced fledgling support for Dolby Atmos audio within its original content, but it’s hard to imagine a more limited test run.

The movie theatre-like surround sound tech will only available initially on a single solitary title; Okja, the coming-of-age film from Bong Joon-ho, starring the wondrous Tilda Swinton.

Furthermore, it’s only debuting on one device; the Xbox One and its ’S’ upgrade, with support for LG's 2017 OLED TVs coming soon.

Let’s not forget, you’ll also need a Dolby Atmos stereo system and the 4 Screens + Ultra HD plan from Netflix, with High quality streaming enabled.

A good way to sample the capabilities of the tech (without splashing out on an Atmos audio system) is to use your headphones and the Dolby Access app now available in the Xbox Store.

On the plus side, if you meet all of those requirements and have a compatible display, Okja is also available in 4K HDR, so you’ll be able to experience the latest home video and audio tech in one fell swoop.

In a blog post, Netflix says four forthcoming original movies will arrive with Dolby Atmos. They are: Blame! (July), Death Note (August), Bright (December) and Wheelman (TBA).

"I’m excited for Netflix members all over the world to be able to get a theater-quality experience in the comfort of their own homes while watching Okja and the other excellent titles to come,” says Netflix’s Chief Product Officer Greg Peters.

