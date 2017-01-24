Netflix for Android is now far more useful than iOS app - here's why

Netflix’s decision to enable subscribers to download content for offline viewing was its most significant update in years.

Today, the feature became far more useful, at least for Android users.

An update for the Netflix Android app enables content to be stored on a microSD card, meaning users can now stow away far more content.

The new Download Location feature enables users to choose whether supported shows and movies are saved to the internal storage, or the expandable storage.

Given microSD storage is now cheaper and more capacious than ever, Android fans can load their device with enough content to get them through weeks of internet-free hardship.

Of course, given iOS does not, never has and likely never will support expandable storage there’s not much hope of iPhone and iPad owners benefiting from an update.

Netflix added offline storage in November, long after Amazon afforded its subscribers with the same functionality.

Due to rights restrictions, not every title in the library is available for offline viewing, far from it, but much of Netflix’s original content is.

In the release notes, Netflix says this feature isn’t supported on all devices, but the firm doesn’t elaborate.

The update is available from the Google Play store now.

Netflix offline - How do download and watch

