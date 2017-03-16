Netflix considering smartphone-specific cuts of its original content

As more and more of us ditch traditional TV for increasingly portable media, content providers are having to switch up their approach to what they make.

With smartphone screens less attuned to picking out the nuances of certain footage, movie makers are having to look at ways to carry the big screen impact to our small, portable panel.

That’s exactly what Netflix is doing, with the streaming giant confirming it is considering creating mobile-specific versions of its original TV shows and movies.

As well as remastering content for mobile, the idea would be to create a version of the show or movie with alternative shots, scenes and framing to allow smartphone-based streamers to enjoy content better suited to the size and quality of their device’s screen.

“It’s not inconceivable that you could take a master [copy] and make a different cut for mobile,” said Neil Hunt, Netflix’s chief product officer speaking with The Verge.

Although the company has yet to start work on such a move, he added that “it’s something we will explore over the next few years.”

Hunt’s comments came as the company spoke at an event at Dolby Laboratories to celebrate the launch of Marvel’s Iron Fist.

The upcoming superhero series has been shot natively in HDR, something that most smartphone-based viewers won’t be able to take full advantage of.

Netflix is no stranger to experimenting with emerging tech having been one of the first content creators to jump on the 4K bandwagon.

The Amazon Prime and iTunes rival recently moved to a more mobile-friendly system, finally allowing users to download content for easier on the move viewing.

Do you want mobile-friendly cuts of Netflix content? Share your thoughts below.