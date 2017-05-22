The next Nest Cam will show cats and crooks in even more detail

You know in far-fetched cop shows like Law and Order, when Ice T and his fellow officers can miraculously take grainy security footage and “enhance” it to show the criminal in perfect resolution?

Well, Nest’s next security camera could do the same for your home. According to Android Police, the Google-owned firm formerly known as Dropcam is plotting a 4K camera launch next month.

The next Nest Cam, unlike the most recent release, will be designed for indoor use, the report says.

However, rather than capture and record the footage at ultra HD resolution, Nest plans to use the additional sensor capacity to enable improved zoom functionality.

The idea is that if the Nest detects motion, it will automatically zoom in on that piece of the frame, while maintaining full HD 1080p resolution.

This is certainly more feasible than the idea of streaming and recording 4K footage, which would require users to have access to far-greater cloud storage.

However, the extra functionality is likely to come at a higher price, with the report claiming a $300 (about £230) price point.

The source also says some previously paid-for parts of the Nest subscription service will be going free. The report claims a 10/10 confidence level in the source, with an announcement set for the end of this month.

Is this a smarter use of 4K capabilities? Share your thoughts in the comments below.