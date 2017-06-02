Need for Speed Payback: Everything we know

Electronic Arts and Ghost Games are stomping down on the accelerator once again with Need for Speed Payback, the latest entry in the hugely popular racing franchise. Taking players to the ominous underworld of Fortune Valley, you’ll have to battle against The House in a passionate quest for revenge that’ll involve plenty of insane races and cop chases.

TrustedReviews has compiled everything you need to know about Need for Speed Payback including all of the latest news, release date info, gameplay, trailers and more.

What is Need for Speed Payback?

Once again developed by Ghost Games, Need for Speed Payback will see us back on the open road after the underwhelming 2015 reboot. Described as an “action-driving blockbuster,” Payback will follow the themes of vengeance and competition as the player partakes in a series of exhilarating races against criminals, cops, rivals and more.

Need for Speed Payback release date – when is it coming out?

Need for Speed Payback is set to launch worldwide on November 10 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. EA and Origin Access members can gain access to a 10-hour free trial from November 2.

Those who pre-order Need for Speed Payback on any platform will gain access to five additional bonus cars including the Nissan 350Z 2008, Chevrolet Camaro SS 1967 and Dodge Charger R/T 1969.

Need for Speed Payback trailer – How does it look?

You can watch the full reveal trailer for Need for Speed Payback below:

Need for Speed Payback story – what’s it about?

Set in the fictional locale of Fortune Valley, you and your crew are brought together in order to take revenge against The House. This evil cartel is in charge of the city’s casinos, criminals and cops; meaning you have nowhere to run and nowhere to hide.

By taking control of a selection of unique characters player must complete events, challenges and more to build up enough prestige to take on and finally defeat The House.

Related: Upcoming PS4 Games

Need for Speed Payback gameplay – what’s new?

In Need for Speed Payback, car customization is at the centre of the entire experience. How you fix out your ride will determine what events you can compete in and what you’re truly capable of. This will also make it far easier to explore the entirety of Fortune Valley, the game’s setting this time around.

Locations in Fortune Valley range from vast canyons, sprawling cities, sandy deserts and massive mountains. This will all be explored through the eyes (or headlights) of several different characters, too. You can play a variety of challenges and events as Tyler, the Racer; Mac, the Showman; and Jess, the Wheelman.

Intense cop chases are back, and they’ll do anything to run you down and lock you away. Such confrontations can be avoided by choosing from five distinct car classes - Race, Drift, Off-Road, Drag and Runner - which can be upgraded and customised however you see fit. The right parts will need to be purchased off the after-market first, though.

Related: Xbox Scorpio latest news

Does Payback sound like a return to form for Need for Speed? Let us know in the comments below.