NBC’s Premier League Pass is so close to a cord cutter's dream stream

For many prospective cord cutters, the only thing keeping them with their cable and satellite providers is access to live sports. While most of the streaming alternatives deliver everything you could hope to see with a TV and satellite subscription, that’s not the case will all of the biggest sporting events.

That’s why our eyes lit up when news of NBC Sports’ Premier League Pass for US football fans dropped on Tuesday evening.

For the lump sum of $50 you can watch 130 live matches throughout the season via the NBC Sports Gold app, which works out at 3-4 per for each round of 38 games. It's pretty much what UK subscribers can expect from their Sky/BT subscriptions.

The company explains in a press release: "At least three matches per Premier League club will be available as a live stream exclusively on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass.” In addition, subscribers can access replays of most matches (including those not offered on NBC Sports Gold), and a full suite of Premier League Productions and NBC Sports original content and studio shows, plus highlight clips."

However, while it’s sounds like a magnificent deal, it may not be enough to lure ardent EPL fans away from their traditional broadcast TV subscription. You see, folks in the US have it way better than Sky and BT subscribers back in Blighty.

With access to the NBC Sports Network through their cable and satellite provider, fans could also log into the NBC Sports app, which had offered live coverage of every… single… Premier League game throughout the season.

Yep. All 380 of them. Meaning you were guaranteed to be able to watch your team's 38 league games if you had a valid login to the NBC Sports app.

Now 130 of those are being moved exclusively to the Gold platform, which is equally galling for cable subscribers, who are now faced with paying an extra $50 on top of their subscription to keep access to all games.

We've reached out to NBC Sports for comment... and to shout at them for not going all the way with this one.

Have you cut the cord? How are you finding life without cable and satellite? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.