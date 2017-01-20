Unofficial NBA Jam '2K17' update is your chance to reject Trump

The two-on-two arcade-style NBA Jam is arguably the greatest basketball game ever made, certainly in this reporter’s humble opinion it is the most fun to play

Now Acclaim’s 1994 classic has received a roster overhaul thank to the hackers at Hogs With a Blog.

You can play as the 2017 NBA rosters, including the likes of LeBron, Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant.

Just like the original, there are some secret characters too. In this instance you’ll be able to play as President Donald J. Trump, Hillary Clinton and poor old Harambe.

Related: Xbox One backwards compatibility - All the games

The ROM, which is available to play through a SNES emulator (think RetroPie for the Raspberry Pi, for instance) and can be downloaded for free (providing you’ve purchased the original, can sleep at night, etc.).

For those upset by the presidential proceedings will relish the chance to hear the “Reeeeeeeeejected” commentary as they block a Trump shot.

Meanwhile, dunking on the Donald with a “Boomshakalaka” might also relieve some frustration too.

You can check the trailer in the video below (via Kotaku).

Related: How to build a Raspberry Pi retro gaming centre

Which games are you most looking forward to in 2017? Share your thoughts below.