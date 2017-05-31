NBA 2K18 release date, trailers, gameplay, MyTEAM, cover athlete and all the latest news

2K has begun releasing details about this year's entry of the premier basketball sim. NBA 2K18 is set to feature improved visuals, mechanics, modes and more alongside Shaquille O'Neal as this year's cover star. Always a highlight of gaming’s sporting calendar, we can’t wait to don a pair of sneakers and get back on the court.

TrustedReviews has compiled everything you need to know including all the release date info, news, gameplay, trailers and more.

What is NBA 2K18?

Acting as the next entry in 2K’s annual sports franchise, NBA 2K is the best basketball sim on the market right now. Boasting accurate real life rosters and stats for all players, you can choose to take your favourite team through a series of competitive modes or play as a single player in a compelling story. Hopefully we'll get to see more from NBA 2K18 and its single player story at E3 2017.

NBA 2K18 release date – when is it coming out?

NBA 2K18 is planned to launch on September 19 for PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Those who pre-order one of the many special editions can play it a few days earlier, gaining access to the full game on September 15.

NBA 2K18 gameplay – how does it play?

Veterans of NBA 2K17 should feel right at home with this year’s installment. With the exception of new stats, modes and increasingly realistic visuals, 2K18 is the same old addictive song and dance. Little else is known about 2K18’s new additions beyond the presence of Shaquille O’Neal as the Legend Edition cover star.

Some of the returning modes include MyGM, MyCareer and MyLeague alongside the usual range of exhibition options for local and online multiplayer. MyTeam also makes a welcome return, a mode based around compiling a virtual trading card collection of your favourite players and teams. With any luck, 2K18 will add further refinements to the existing formula.

NBA 2K18 trailers – how does it look?

The only glimpse we’ve had of NBA 2K18 so far is through its Legend Edition announcement, which you can check out below:

NBA 2K18 Legend Edition – What’s in it?

Just like last year, NBA 2K will launch with a Legend Edition that provides players with early access to the game alongside new and exclusive in-game content. This year’s edition is adorned by basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, as you can tell from the above trailer.

The ordinary Legend Edition will run you $100, with the gold variant costing $150. UK pricing is yet to be announced. Here’s a full list of the contents found inside.

Legend Edition -

Physical Items:

Limited-edition Shaq poster;

5 Panini trading cards;

Exclusive stickers.

Digital Content:

100,000 Virtual Currency;

20 Weekly MyTEAM Packs;

Shaq in-game items.

Are you excited for NBA 2K18? Let us know in the comments below.