How to watch NASA's first 4K live stream from space

NASA has announced the first ever 4K live stream to be broadcast from space.

On Wednesday April 26, you’ll be able to watch live in Ultra HD as NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson takes part in a panel discussion while on-board the International Space Station.

Providing you have a 4K monitor or TV, you can watch the stream on Amazon Web Services’ events page from 6:30pm UK time.

If you don’t have the tech on your side yet, lower resolution versions will be available to watch on the NASA Facebook page and on NASA TV.

While this isn’t the first 4K footage to be shown from space, it is is the first to be broadcast live. A RED Dragon Digital Cinema Camera was delivered to the ISS in January for this very purpose.

The wider conversation sounds pretty interesting beyond the tech milestone. It is entitled “Reaching for the Stars: Connecting to the Future with NASA and Hollywood.”

It will explore “advanced imaging and cloud technologies are taking scientific research and filmmaking to the next level.”

Whitson, 57, made headlines last Sunday when she assumed command of the ISS. By the time the broadcast rolls around she would have spent more time in space than any other American astronaut.

Will you be tuning in on April 26? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.