Murray vs Querrey Live Stream: How to watch online for free

Murray vs Querrey Live Stream: Watch online for free

The action is hotting up at Wimbledon 2017, as the Men's Singles tournament reaches the quarter-final stages. Here's how to follow all the action live online as Britain's Andy Murray gets set to take on big serving American Sam Querrey.

As you'd expect from the game's most prestigious tournament, Wimbledon 2017 has produced some stunning tennis and – shock horror! – some equally lovely weather.

Now, with only a few days of tennis in SW19 left, we get down to the business end of things, starting with a showdown between defending champion and No.1 seed Andy Murray of Great Britain and 24th seed Sam Querrey of the United States.

(Fun fact: in between serving aces, Querrey managed to find time to carve out a brief side career as a reality TV star, appearing on US show Millionaire Matchmaker.)

Without further ado, here's what you need to know about tuning in to the big match today.

Murray vs Querrey: Time and how to live stream for free

Andy Murray's dangerous quarter-final showdown with 6’6″ Sam Querrey is set to take place on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis Club (aka Wimbledon), with the first serve scheduled for 1pm BST (8am ET).

As usual, the BBC has the rights to Wimbledon here in the UK, with coverage set to kick-off on BBC 1 at 12.15pm BST.

That means that it's completely free and legal (for UK TV license holders, at least) to live stream the match online.

To watch (or listen to) the coverage online, all you need to do is make for the BBC iPlayer website, or download the iPlayer app on your mobile device.

Here are some useful links to help you on your way:

That's all there is to it, enjoy the match!

Share your predictions for Murray vs Querrey in the comments below.