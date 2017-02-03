Facebook Live might not seem like an obvious platform for pirate sport streams, but nearly a quarter of a million boxing fans beg to differ – as live streaming stats from the recent Mundine vs Green rematch confirm.

Mundine v Green 2, you ask? We understand your confusion. Mayweather v Pacquiao this ain't – not even Conor McGregor can be arsed to mouth off about this fight.

But it's one of the most bitter rivalries in Australian boxing history according to, erm...Australians...who just saw the 43-year-old Green win a split points decision in Adelaide.

The victory is regarded as a form of revenge for Green, who lost to Mundine back in 2006.

Enough about the boxing, though. The real reason this fight is notable is because it represents a brave new frontier for pirate streams.

Witness the 154,000 or so pugilism enthusiasts who managed to catch all of the action, round-by-round, on a previously unheard of dodgy streaming medium – Facebook Live.

That's right.

No Plex developer settings were harmed in the making of this story.

No Kodi TV boxes were sold unwittingly on a 'fully-loaded' basis in Middlesbrough.

No pop-up ads appeared on your screen offering you the latest and greatest from the world of mail order brides.

This was all Mark Zuckerberg's fault.

Did we mention that Green won the bout?

Oh yeah, we did – and it's somewhat beside the point, as we're all currently too busy wetting ourselves at the prospect of being able to watch Joshua v Klitschko while we post our latest cat snaps come April.

