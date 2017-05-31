Motorola will announce a new ‘bold’ phone tomorrow according to a post from the company on Twitter.

Motorola Canada is to thank for the news, with the account posting the following tweet and GIF:

We don’t even have much time to speculate as the phone is going to be unveiled tomorrow. However, the handset could be the Moto Z2 Play if a new leak is to be believed.

Tipster Roland Quandt of WinFuture has predicted the Moto Z2 Play will be debuted tomorrow, and has come up with some fresh renders of what the phone supposedly looks like.

Quandt, who has a pretty decent track record, has also detailed that the phone will come with a 5.5-inch 1080p display with a 12-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel shooter on the front.

Internally, the handset is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor and 4GB of RAM.

Whatever the ‘bold’ phone that Motorola has up its sleeve ends up being, you’ll be reading about it tomorrow.

What do you think Motorola will announce tomorrow? Let us know in the comments.