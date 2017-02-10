Motorola stops selling Moto 360 smartwatch on official store

Motorola appears to have discontinued its flagship smartwatch, just days after Google issued the latest version of Android Wear.

Motorola has stopped selling the second-generation Motorola Moto 360 and Motorola Moto 360 Sport smartwatches on the company’s online store. There’s now no option to buy the watches in multiple regions, including the UK and US.

The first sign that this move was coming was in January, when Google stopped selling the Moto 360 online. But the decision does seem curious, as Google only just released Android Wear 2.0, a major software update that the Moto 360 (2nd-gen) and Moto 360 Sport were both eligible for.

Some Motorola fans may be hoping that this is an early clue about a sequel device launching at MWC 2017 later this month. Unfortunately, back in December, Motorola confirmed that it wouldn’t be releasing a new wearable device around the Android Wear 2.0 launch. Speaking to The Verge, Shakil Barkat, Motorola’s Head of Global Product Development, said: “Wearables do not have broad enough appeal for us to continue to build on it year after year."

The good news is that if you’re looking for a new Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch, LG just announced two of its own: the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style. They’ll be available in the coming weeks in the UK.

We’ve asked Motorola for comment and will update this article with any response.

Related: LG Watch Style vs Sport

Watch: MWC 2017 – What to expect

What’s your favourite smartwatch? Let us know in the comments.