Motorola’s budget Moto G5 getting swanky new design – report

Budget phone fans everywhere are keen to see what Motorola has planned with the upcoming Moto G5 – is this our first glimpse?

Several leaked images posted to Brazilian tech blog Dudu Rocha appear to depict the unannounced Motorola Moto G5 handset. Motorola is expected to announce the phone in late February or early March, possibly coinciding with Barcelona’s MWC 2017 tradeshow later this month. That’s why it’s not particularly surprising to see leaks coming out already.

The bad news is that we can’t verify the following images, so take this report with due caution:

According to the accompanying article, the Moto G5 has a metal back with a removable battery, and runs on Google’s latest Android 7.0 Nougat. And the photos make clear that there’s a front camera, a rear camera with flash, and a fingerprint scanner on the front of the phone. Unfortunately, there’s no telling whether any of this is actually true.

Previous rumours suggest that the Moto G5 will be powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 430 processor, and could feature 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There’s also a ‘Plus’ version tipped with a Snapdragon 625 processor and 64GB of storage.

Both handsets are currently rumoured to launch on February 26, so stay tuned to TrustedReviews for the latest from MWC 2017.

What would you like to see from Motorola’s next budget smartphone? Let us know in the comments.