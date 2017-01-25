Everything you need to know about the Moto G5 (2017)

On the hunt for a new budget phone? The upcoming Motorola Moto G5 (2017) could be for you. Here’s what we know so far, including the Moto G5 release date, specs, price, news, rumours and more.

The TrustedReviews team has always been fond of Motorola’s Moto G series. The high-value range of phones has bagged our 'Budget Phone of the Year' award in three different years, and they’ve always scored highly in our reviews.

Take last year’s Moto G4, for example – we gave it 4.5/5, praising its low price, reliable camera, green screen, and lack of bloatware. In our verdict, we wrote: “You’ll need big hands, but once again the Moto G4 is the budget smartphone everyone needs to beat.”

So the pressure is on for Motorola (now owned by Lenovo) to maintain its reputation as king of value smartphones. Unfortunately, Moto G5 rumours are thin on the ground for now, but that’s certain to ramp up closer to the phone’s release.

Here’s what we know (plus some rumours and guesswork) about the Moto G5.

Latest Moto G5 (2017) News:

When does the Moto G5 come out? February or March, expected

What’s new about the Moto G5? New chip, USB-C (rumoured)

How much will the Moto G5 cost? Somewhere between £150 and £200

Moto G5 (2017) Release Date

Motorola hasn’t specifically outed a release date for the Moto G5 smartphone, but we’ve got a good idea of when we’ll see it.

Let’s start with a brief history of previous Moto G smartphone reveals and releases:

Moto G4 – May 17, 2016 (reveal) | June 28, 2016 (release)

Moto G3 – July 28, 2015 (reveal) | July 28, 2015 (release)

Moto G2 – September 5, 2014 (reveal) | September 6, 2014 (release)

Moto G – November 13, 2013 (reveal) | November 13, 2013 (release)

As you can see, Motorola doesn’t really have a favoured time of year to debut phones, with historical launches ranging from May all the way up to November. The only clear trend is that Motorola doesn’t wait too long after revealing the phone to start selling it. But do we have any idea when this will be?

Fortunately, Motorola has confirmed plans to unveil new devices during an event at MWC 2017 – Barcelona’s annual tech tradeshow – in February. The event is scheduled for February 26 at 16:30 local time – that’s 15:30 here in the UK.

We can’t guarantee that this new product will be the Moto G5, but we’re pretty sure that it will be a smartphone of some sort, as indicated by Motorola’s teaser image for the show:

Moto G5 (2017) Specs

As a refresher, here’s a rundown of the Moto G4’s specs:

5.5-inch display

1,920 x 1,080 pixels (401ppi pixel density)

Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Qualcomm Snapdragon 617

1.5GHz 64-bit octa-core CPU

Adreno 405 GPU

2GB/3GB RAM (4GB on Plus variant)

16GB/32GB storage (64GB on Plus variant)

microSDXC card slot (up to 128GB)

13-megapixel PureCellPlus-S camera

5-megapixel selfie camera

Micro USB

3.5mm headphone jack

So, what should we expect from the Moto G5? Well it’s tough to say right now, unfortunately. While the hardware inside top-end phones are easy to predict, it’s not as clear cut with mid-range and budget phones – manufacturers don't automatically spring for the best, most expensive components.

There are a few obvious upgrades – we’re certain to see a better processor and GPU (a Snapdragon 625 is rumoured). We wouldn’t count on a big bump to RAM or storage; it’ll be 4GB at the most, we reckon. It’s highly likely that Motorola will ditch Micro USB for a new USB-C port too.

And if we had it our way, we’d take the size of the phone down a little bit. Previous Moto G handsets were relatively small, but the Moto G4 bumped the screen size up to 5.5 inches – one of our few gripes with the handset. Here’s hoping Motorola debuts a more manageable 5-incher.

Moto G5 (2017) Image Leaks

One of the few Moto G5 leaks we’ve seen so far came courtesy of a Romanian reselling site called OLX. The handset was listed on the site, but swiftly removed – not before being posted to Reddit, mind.

Check out some of the snaps below:

Moto G5 (2017) Software – Android 7.0 Nougat?

It’s very probable that the Moto G5 will arrive running Google’s latest Android 7.0.1 Nougat operating system.

That’s good news too, as we’ve been very impressed with the software so far. In our review, we gave the OS a 4/5 score, praising its richer drop-down menu, support for the Vulkan graphics API, and new multi-tasking app interactions and features – including a split-screen view for apps.

Alternatively, if the Moto G launch is significantly delayed, and lands in November (like the original Moto G), then the phone could potentially arrive with Google’s next Android version on board – the mysterious Android ‘O’. We’re expecting that update to debut in summer, so stay tuned.

Moto G5 (2017) Price

What’s great about the Moto G series is its pricing – the handsets are always cheap, but without skimping on hardware.

Here’s a history of Moto G launch pricing:

Moto G4 – £169

Moto G3 – £159

Moto G2 – £145

Moto G – £135

It’s plain that the phones are creeping up in price in year, but that’s to be expected. Unfortunately, this year’s bump could be even higher thanks to currency fluctuations following the UK’s vote to leave the European Union. We wouldn’t be surprised to see the new handset pricing close to £200.

Should I wait for the Moto G5?

If you're thinking about waiting around for the Motorola Moto G5, our Phones and Tablets Editor Max Parker has some advice for you:

"Moto looks to be unveiling the next instalment of its fantastic budget range earlier in the year than usual, releasing it at MWC rather than in the summer. That means there's even more reason to wait. My biggest gripe with the current G4 and G4 Plus is the large size, so I’d like to see Moto slim things down and give us a more manageable handset. Nothing has taken the G4’s crown yet, but it’s very likely that’ll be the G5."

What would you like to see from the Motorola Moto G5? Let us know in the comments.