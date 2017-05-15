Motorola launches two budget smartphones – meet Moto C and Moto C Plus

In a surprise announcement, Motorola launched two new and highly affordable smartphones – the Moto C and Moto C Plus.

The two handsets go on sale “this spring” in the UK, as well as various countries across Europe, Asia, and Latin America. In the UK, you’ll be able to pick up the Moto C at Tesco, Carphone, and O2. Meanwhile, the Moto C Plus will be available at Argos. And both handsets will be on sale directly through Motorola, naturally.

Motorola already sells the budget – and hugely popular – Moto G5, which costs around £160. Clearly, however, Motorola reckons there's a solid market of people looking to spend even less on their phone, and is aggressively targeting them with the Moto C range, which starts from just £89.99.

Motorola Moto C and C Plus Specs and Price

The Motorola Moto C features a 5-inch display with a lowly 854 x 480-pixel resolution. You’ll also get an unspecified 1.1GHz quad-core processor paired with 1GB of RAM. Storage clocks in at 16GB, while the battery is 2,350mAh – not huge, but probably enough give the low-power CPU and low-resolution screen.

There’s a 5-megapixel shooter on the back, while a 2-megapixel front-facing camera will handle selfies, albeit in assuredly grainy fashion.

The phone runs on Google’s latest Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, and supports 4G/LTE connectivity. You’ll be able to get it in Metallic Cherry, Fine Gold, and Starry Black.

There’s also the Motorola Moto C Plus, which Motorola says offers “a larger display, a more powerful battery, and a more advanced camera”, although we’re not yet privy to full hardware details.

The good news is that the phone comes with a huge 4,000mAh battery, and there’s a microSD card slot for expanding storage. The rear camera gets a resolution bump to 8 megapixels, and you’ll get LED flash to boot.

Motorola is selling the Moto C from just £89.99 in the UK, while the Moto C Plus will cost slightly more at £109.99.

What do you think of the new Moto C? Let us know in the comments.