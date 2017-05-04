Motorola is making an Android-toting iPad Pro rival, reports say

Motorola is plotting a return to the tablet scene with the launch of a new premium slate running Android, according to reports.

Android Police’s well-informed David Ruddock reckons the tablet will feature a new “productivity mode” which promises split-screen multitasking and easy app switching.

This would be provided by a task bar that enabled users to pin commonly used apps and bring them up without returning to the home screen or bringing up the multi-tasking view.

The screenshot provided by the source also showcases quick access to the settings and the app drawer. These features would give Android far more of a desktop-like feel than we’ve seen before.

Just as it was with Android smartphones and Android Wear, Motorola was quick to embrace Google’s operating system on tablets.

The Motorola Xoom was the first slate to run Android and proudly debuted Android 3.2 Honeycomb, which was slanted towards the tablet experience.

It was released in 2011, but enjoyed little commercial success. The sequel later that year improved matters, but it was unable to penetrate iPad fever

Hopefully this mystery slate can do a little better if it ever comes to fruition, especially considering Android tablets are a bit of a dying breed these days.

Moto's parent company Lenovo usually holds a summer showcase for new products so there's a chance we could be seeing this slate rock up next month.

Can Moto revive the Android tablet scene? Share your thoughts in the comments below.