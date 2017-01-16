Motorola confirms it will launch new smartphones next month

With CES 2017 now firmly in the rearview mirror, attention has already turned to MWC 2017 and what new phones will drop at the Barcelona-based show.

Getting a little over excited, Lenovo-owned Motorola has jumped the gun and already confirmed plans to unveil new devices at next month’s event.

Sending out invites to a dedicated press event, the Moto G4 and Moto 360 maker has revealed it will hold its big reveal on February 26.

The invite, which depicts an unknown Moto smartphone casting a shadow in the shape of the iconic Sagrada Familia church, is a not so subtle reference to MWC’s Barcelona-based roots.

MWC 2017 is scheduled to run between February 27 and March 2, although press conferences are scheduled to be held a day before the main show kicks into action.

Despite teasing new unveilings, neither Motorola, not parent company Lenovo, have yet to reveal what new devices will be on show.

However, with both the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus having recently been the subject of multiple leaks, and updates to the company’s flagship Moto Z line usually reserved for later in the year, it would appear that new mid-range devices are on the cards.

Early Moto G5 Plus sightings have suggested the phone could adopt a new metal frame and an oversized camera sensor on the rear.

While new phones are expected, it’s unlikely parent company Lenovo will unveil any new smartwatches bearing the Motorola name as, back in December, the company announced it had no plans to launch new Android Wear devices anytime soon.

Instead, Shakil Barkat, head of global product development at Moto, said the company doesn’t “see enough pull in the market to put [a new smartwatch] out at this time.”

He added: “Wearables do not have broad enough appeal for us to continue to build on it year after year.”

Although going cool on smartwatches for the moment, Barkat was keen to stress this isn’t the end for Motorola’s wearable efforts indefinitely.

“We believe the wrist still has value and there will be a point where they provide value to consumers more than they do today,” he stated.

Motorola’s big reveal will kick off at 4:30pm local time, 3:30pm GMT. TrustedReviews will be on the ground at MWC 2017 to bring you all the latest.

