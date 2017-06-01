Trending:

Moto Z2 Play is official, but loses last year's best feature

Lenovo has announced the Moto Z2 Play smartphone and a host of new Moto Mods. The successor to last year’s Moto Z Play will pack the same 5.5-inch 1080p display but the body will be slightly thinner and lighter than the 2016 edition.

However, Moto is also eschewing the original phone's best feature; the outstanding battery life. Yes, the slimmer and lighter body comes at the cost of a smaller battery, dropping from 3,510mAh to 3,000mAh. That's a a big disappointment, especially considering a slight price increase.

Moto is still pledging users will receive up to 30 hours of battery life, but it’s a far cry from last year’s two-day battery life.

There’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor and up to 4GB of RAM. Users will be able to chose up to 64GB of storage, which can be bolstered through a MicroSD card.

The camera does appear to be a little better than last year with a f1.7 aperture lens on a 12-megapixel dual pixel autofocus sensor.

The phone will cost $499 in the US, from this summer. There's no word yet on the specific UK price and release date, but we'll keep you posted.

Moto has also announced a host of new Moto Mod options, including a TurboPack battery add-on that offers 3,490mAh of extra juice.

There’s also a really neat game controller called the GamePad (how imaginative!), which turns the phone into a handheld console that looks a bit like a smaller Nintendo Switch. It also has its own 1,035mAh battery.

Moto Z2 Play GamePad

There’s also a successor to the JBL SoundBoost speaker, which has new colours and the added bonus of water resistance. Moto is also adding a wireless charging shell Mod, which supports 10W wireless charging.

Is Moto shooting itself in the foot by losing the originals best feature? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

