Moto X4: You’ve seen the specs, now come the leaked pics

The Moto X4 reportedly broke cover less than 24 hours ago with a leaked spec sheet promising an upper mid-range handset with a dual camera the latest version of Android.

Now the same source has perhaps given us our first look at the returning range.

Evan ‘@evleaks’ Blass tweeted an image of the purported Moto X4, showcasing the two cameras a sleek, glass-backed design and a fingerprint sensor baked into the home button.

The device (previously dubbed the Moto X 2017) looks to have a thin metal frame and an display that runs edge-to-edge horizontally.

Conspicuous by its absence is the magnetic Moto Mods connector, which confirms Lenovo is differentiating the X range from the Moto Z.

It’s an interesting decision, seeing as the company is looking to build interest in the growing range of modular accessories.

Related: Best smartphones

According to yesterday’s report, the Moto X4 will arrive towards the end of the year with an octa-core Snapdragon 620 processor running a 2.2GHz and 4GB of RAM.

The 5.2-inch full HD screen will show off Android 7.1 Nougat, while there’ll also be a 3,000mAh battery, IP68 water resistance and 64GB of internal storage, plus microSD.

The rear cameras will be 8-megapixels and 12-megapixels respectively, according to Blass, while the front-facing selfie cam will be a whopping 16-megapixels.

If and when it arrives, the Moto X4 will be the successor to 2015's excellent Moto X Style, which was billed as a premium offering, packed a QHD display and a Snapdragon 808 processor.

Will this be a triumphant Moto X range after a length of absence from the smartphone scene? Lend us your thoughts in the comments below.