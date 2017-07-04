Trending:

Moto X4 details seemingly leaked, dual camera tipped

Details of the upcoming Moto X4 have seemingly been revealed, with a dual camera setup and IP68 water resistance tipped to appear.

The information comes via VentureBeat where renowned tipster Evan Blass, aka @evleaks, has provided an update on the smartphone's specs based on information from "a person with knowledge of the company’s plans".

Lenovo is gearing up to reintroduce the Moto X smartphone, which some have been referring to as the Moto X 2017, after taking a year off from the X range to attend to the Moto Z line of smartphones.

The report claims the phone will arrive in the fourth quarter this year, and come packing some decent hardware that's not quite top-end but manages to impress nonetheless.

That includes a Snapdragon 630 processor with eight cores running at 2.2GHz, along with a 5.2-inch full HD display and Android 7.1 Nougat.

Lenovo has also reportedly packed in 4GB of RAM to compliment the generous offering of 64GB of internal storage – backed up by the option to add a microSD card to expand the memory.

Elsewhere, the tipster claims we'll be getting a 3000mAh battery and an IP68 water resistance rating – meaning the phone should hold up to being held underwater for 30 minutes at depths of up to 1.5m.

Round the back, we're told the Moto X4 will come with a dual camera setup featuring 8-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors, with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

Other specs seemingly revealed include a front-mounted fingerprint sensor, which will also recognise gestures, meaning it doubles as a way to navigate the on-screen content.

Of course, we're unable to confirm the information as accurate, but Blass has a good track record so we're inclined to take the specs as fairly accurate.

That said, it's best to take all the information with a pinch of salt until Lenovo officially announces the Moto X4 – which should be sometime in the coming months if the report is accurate, so stay tuned.

Let us know what you think of the purported specs in the comments.

