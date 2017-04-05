Did Motorola just tease the Moto X 2017 in an official video?

A 2017 return for the Moto X seems more likely than ever, with the oft-rumoured new handset apparently making a guest appearance in an official Motorola video.

The 56-second clip, which was shared on the Moto USA YouTube account, celebrates Motorola's 44 years in the telecoms industry, showcasing a number of the firm's most loved handsets.

There's the iconic Motorola DynaTAC, of course – generally acknowledged as the world's first consumer mobile phone – alongside more recent models like the Moto Z.

At around the two second mark, however, there's the mystery blue Moto device you see above, which Phandroid claims is the 2017 Moto X reboot.

While it slightly resembles the blue Moto G5, there are also some key differences, including more pronounced lines at the top and bottom of the phone's back, and the apparent addition of a rear speaker.

It's blink and you miss it stuff, but you can watch the video below – it's rap themed, by the way, because who doesn't associate Motorola with a good ol' fashioned gangster party?

We're still not sure when we might see a new Moto X unveiled, as it didn't appear at this year's Mobile World Congress. That could mean a reveal later in the year at IFA 2017, or Motorola might opt to hold a dedicated launch event.

Whatever the case, the Moto X 2017 rumour mill appears to be hotting up, so we're likely to learn more sooner rather than later.

Do you think we're going to see a new Moto X in 2017? Share your thoughts in the comments below.