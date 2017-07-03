Motorola's new camera Moto Mod brings 360-degree shooting to your Moto Z

Motorola has stuck with the whole modular design on its Moto Z range of phones, despite other companies, such as LG, struggling to make the add-ons work.

The Lenovo-owned company's Moto Mods include such extras as an audio DAC, and attach to the Moto Z, Z Play, and Z2 Play.

And now, we've got a new addition to the range. As TechDroider reports, Motorola has unveiled a new 360-degree camera module for the above phones, which will allow users to shoot 360-degree video and photos.

The mod was also revealed online by reputable tipster Evan Blass, aka @evleaks, who posted the following photo:

The Moto 360 module was unveiled at a press event in Ghana, West Africa, alongside the 2016 Moto Z, Moto C, Moto E, and Moto G, according to the report.

At this point, further information beyond the fact the camera shoots 360-degree footage, appears to be unavailable, so we don't have pricing details or a release date.

The announcement comes just after Android creator Andy Rubin's Essential Phone was announced with modular capabilities.

Rubin's phone will also be gaining a 360-degree camera module that attaches to the phone itself, in much the same way as Motorola's alternative.

Of course, the new Moto Mod may never make it outside Ghana, but it seems unlikely that Motorola plans to keep the device exclusive to that country.

We'll provide more information as it becomes available

