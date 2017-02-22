Moto’s G series has long been the range to beat when it comes to value for money on Android and it looks like 2017 will be no different.

In a newly-leaked press render, outed in the early hours of Wednesday morning, we’ve got ourselves another look at the Moto G5 Plus - this year’s larger edition.

The image, courtesy of @evleaks, ties in with previous retailer and hands-on leaks.

It’s distinctive for its circular camera module on the rear of the device, the relatively large bezels, new Moto logo and indented fingerprint sensor within the home button.

According to Blass, the phone will launch on Verizon in the United States, which is the first time in a couple of years the range has received any love from the network.

A retailer SNAFU last week seemed to reveal the G5 Plus will be 5.2-inches, making it a little smaller than 2016’s Moto G4 Plus’s 5.5-inch panel.

The handset is said to be keeping the 1080p resolution, but will have a higher pixel density according to the unscheduled info dump.

Lenovo is reportedly opting for the 2.0Ghz Snapdragon 625 on the G5 Plus combining it with 2GB of RAM, up to 64GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery pack.

The now-deleted listing also promised a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera. Both handsets are expected to go on sale in March

The G5 Plus will be joined by a standard edition, which is set to rock a 5.0-inch screen, 13-megapixel camera and a Snapdragon 430 processor.

We’re expecting all of these details to be cleared up at MWC 2017 next week, where Moto will show off its new offerings.

Which phone do you believe will steal the show at MWC? Drop us a note below.