Moto G5 passes through FCC – budget powerhouse phone incoming?

If you’re on the hunt for a budget phone, we’ve got good news: Motorola’s Moto G5 appears to be on the way.

The (still unannounced) Motorola Moto G5 has been granted clearance in the USA by the Federal Communications Commission, removing one of the final hurdles before an actual release.

But perhaps more importantly, the FCC certification reveals a number of specifications about the device. For a start, we’ve learned that it will carry a 3,000mAh battery, as well as a Turbo Charging feature. The handset will also ship with a one-metre USB cable.

The handset will also support a bunch of different wireless connections, including Wi-Fi (obviously), plus 4G/LTE and Bluetooth 4.2. Oh, and there’s Near Field Communication (NFC), which can be used for making purchases with Android Pay.

Unfortunately, we’re still fairly in the dark about the Motorola Moto G5. We know that the handset will almost certainly be a budget device, and it’s highly likely that it will run on Google’s latest Android 7.0 Nougat mobile operating system.

We’re also not entirely sure when the phone is going to launch. Previous Moto G handsets have launched in May, July, September, and November, so there’s no real precedent for releases. The most likely opportunity seems to be MWC 2017, Barcelona’s annual tech tradeshow, which is scheduled for the end of February. Motorola has already confirmed an event for the show, so we’re hoping the Moto G5 will debut there.

