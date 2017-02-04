Moto G5 could go on sale as soon as March

Motorola could start selling the upcoming (but unannounced) Moto G5 smartphone as soon as the middle of March.

That’s according to journalist and tipster Roland Quandt, who has posted information about the new phone’s retail schedule to Twitter. The details (later identified to be sourced from online retailer Clove) reveal which stock units will be available, as well as a release date: “First stock due mid-March”.

In the tweet, Quandt wrote: “Motorola Moto G5 will be in retail shortly after MWC launch it seems – this coming from a UK retailer”.

The tweet also seemingly revealed that the phone will be available in ‘Gold’ and ‘Grey' colour options, both of which will ship with 16GB of storage and 2GB of RAM. However, recent rumours suggest that there will also be 32GB storage/3GB RAM variants on offer too.

Motorola is expected to announce the new budget handset at MWC 2017, Barcelona’s annual tech tradeshow, later this month. The device is tipped to feature a 5-inch Full HD screen with a pixel density of 441ppi.

It’s also rumoured to carry a Snapdragon 430 chip clocked to 1.4GHz (this is a budget phone, remember), as well as a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 3,000mAh battery.

The OS will, apparently, be Google’s new Android 7.0.1 Nougat mobile operating system, with additional features like Bluetooth and NFC included. Charging is expected to function through a traditional Micro USB port, which may disappoint some users hoping for a more advanced USB-C port instead.

In any case, we’ll have to wait for the official announcement to know the truth of the matter. Take this leak, and all others, with a pinch of salt.

