Motororla's new Moto E4 and E4 Plus phones are official

Motorola has just officially introduced its new budget handset series in the form of the Moto E4 and the larger E4 Plus.

The company has added a larger model this time around, so users will have the option of either the standard 5-inch handset or a 5.5-inch alternative.

Both models come with 720p screens, which works out to a 294 pixel-per-inch (ppi) density on the E4, and 267 ppi on the E4 Plus.

Internally, the phones are very similar. You'll find a 1.3GHz quad-core Mediatek processor powering both handsets.

In terms of RAM, however, the E4 Plus comes with a little more than the standard model – 3GB as opposed to the 2GB on the E4.

But both phones feature 16GB of storage plus the option to expand the internal capacity by adding a MicroSD card.

When it comes to the camera, you'll find an 8-megapixel rear shooter and 5-megapixel camera on the front of the Moto E4, while the Plus model comes with a 13-megapixel camera on the back, with the same 5-megapixel front-facing offering.

But perhaps the biggest difference between the two handsets comes in the battery department, where Motorola is saying it's added a massive 5000mAh cell on the Plus model (the E4 features a 2800mAh cell).

That, according to the company, will keep the phone going for a good two days before it needs charging, which would be a very welcome feature indeed.

What's more, both Moto phones come with a fingerprint sensor embedded in the home button – a first for the series – along with dual SIM support.

You'll also find the latest version of Android – 7.1.1 Nougat – on both phones, which come in black or gold finishes, while the E4 Plus is also offered in an additional navy colour option.

You'll be able to pick up the Moto E4 for £129/$129.99 when it launches "beginning this month", while the E4 Plus will run you £159/$179.99.

Let us know what you think of the new phones in the comments.