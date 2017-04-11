You can make a case that the original Moto G smartphone was Motorola’s most impactful handset ever.

At a time when there was a big drop off between the smartphone haves-and-have-nots, the Moto G proved you could have a really good experience without breaking the bank.

Now, with the Moto G range still going strong after 5 generations, and the Moto E offering an even softer entry point, the Lenovo-owned company could be looking to lower the barriers once again.

Leaked images on Tuesday suggest a Moto C and Moto C Plus are on the way. A report from Evan Blass on VentureBeat cites a source familiar with the company’s plans.

Both will feature 5-inch displays according to the report. The Moto C will have an 854 x 480 display, while the C Plus will offer a 720p HD display.

The cameras are tipped to be 5mp/2mp on the Moto C and 8mp/2mp on the C Plus

According to the source, the devices will run on MediaTek SoC, but configurations are more complex beyond that.

Blass’s informant says there’ll be both 3G and 4G versions of the Moto C available.

The 3G version will have a 32-bit quad-core 1.3GHz processor, while the 4G version will make use of a 64-bit architecture and 1.1GHz processor.

The Moto C Plus will be available only in a 4G variant, will arrive with a 64-bit quad-core 1.3GHz processor.

The Moto C will have 1GB of RAM and 8GB and 16GB storage options. Meanwhile the C Plus will have 16GB and up to 2GB of storage. Both will apparently have microSD card slots.

In terms of battery life, the C Plus will have a clear edge with a whopping 4,000mAh battery, the report claims. The Moto C, on the other hand, will feature a 2,350mAh cell.

No word yet on the release and pricing, but if we had to guess, we might see this one drop this summer for around £100/$100.

Would you be willing to slice your smartphone budget and make do with a Moto C? Drop us a line in the comments section below.