More Xbox One exclusives and new IP in 2017 says Phil Spencer

The Xbox One will be seeing more new IP and exclusives in 2017 than last year, boss Phil Spencer has claimed.

In response to a fan question posted on Twitter, Spencer responded with the optimistic answer that will no doubt excite many a fan eagerly anticipating new game announcements for this year.

With the claim that 2017 will see more first-party titles than in 2016 – which saw some amazing exclusives including Gears of War 4 and Forza Horizon 3 – Xbox One owners no doubt have plenty to look forward to.

Related: Best Xbox One Games

Although Spencer doesn't specify which games or franchises we can expect to see new entries from, no doubt gamers will already be speculating which ones we'd love to see reinvigorated. Personally, I'd love to finally get a new Battletoads.

Microsoft already has a bunch of first-party titles slated for 2017 releases. Crackdown 3, although silent for a long spell, is still set to launch this year, Cuphead remains a console-exclusive and Halo Wars 2 is right around the corner. We also have Rare working very hard on the exciting Sea of Thieves.

With the launch of Xbox Project Scorpio coming at the tail end of 2017, hopefully there are plenty of titles built with the specific purpose of showing off that console's immense hardware.

Which first party titles would you like to see come to Xbox One this year? Let us know in the comments.